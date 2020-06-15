Arvel Alonzo Fallis

Arvel Alonzo Fallis passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 in Forest, Virginia.

He was born in Hatch, Utah, on May 5, 1930 to Jacob Alonzo Fallis and Abigail Clove. He was the youngest of 7 children.

He served in the army during the Korean war. Based primarily in San Francisco he was a member of the military Police.

He later served a mission in the Central Atlantic States Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During his mission he toured and sang with the Centennial Chorus.

While attending Brigham Young University, he met Anita Ann Woodward. On April 12, 1957, they married in Fallon, Nevada and finally settled there following graduation from the Utah State University. He taught at West End Elementary for many years. He was an avid rockhound and spent countless summers in the desert collecting rocks.

On April 11, 1979, Anita and Arvel were sealed together in the Ogden, Temple.

Of his brother and sisters, he was the last remaining sibling to pass away. He was 90.

He leaves behind three daughters: Jeanette Foster (David), Barbara Ansted, (John), Diana Fallis; ten grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Smith Family Funeral Home, Fallon, Nev., 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.

To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.