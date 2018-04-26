Audrey L. Rich

January 6, 1927 ~ April 18, 2018

Audrey arrived on a cold winter's morning to happy parents Charles Nicholson and Edna Muriel (Isard) Allen at Grace Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She had two older brothers, Ted and Murray awaiting her at home.

The first 20 years of her life Audrey spent in Toronto – attending schools, working and singing in the choir of St. Paul's Anglican Church, sometimes being soprano soloist. She also sang at many weddings. She belonged to the Anglican Young Peoples Association, while at St. Paul's. She also volunteered 8 hours every Saturday during WWII at the Active Service Canteen on Adelaide St.

In 1947, Audrey and her parents moved to Los Angeles, CA to get out of cold winters and to be near some of her dad's sisters and brother. She continued her singing, taught Sunday School, worked for attorneys and managed a theatrical office in Beverly Hills.

In 1948 she joined St. John's Episcopal Church and the Canterbury Club (part church, part USC) where she met and eventually married the love of her life, Franklin D. Rich. They were married in 1956, at St. John's and had 61+ years of being together.

After residing in Buena Park for 7 years, they moved to Simi Valley in 1966. Audrey was president of the PTA at Township Elementary School. She was an Administrative Secretary for 13 years at Hughes Aircraft Co., Canoga Park, CA. After retirement, she worked for a travel agency in Simi Valley and enjoyed many of the travel perks.

Audrey was a resident of Carson City for 28 years, where she was involved in the Legal Secretaries Organization, which became Professional Women. She also volunteered at the Hospital Gift Shop for over 23 years, and was President of the Auxilary for a time. She was very involved in the Women’s Republican Groups.Audrey and Frank enjoyed their life in Carson City and being involved in many clubs.

Audrey was preceded in death by her love Frank (Nov. 2017); and brothers, Ted and Murray.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura and husband Gene; grandson Benjamin; granddaughter Samantha Ortiz; nephews, Ross (June), Ron (Sharon) of Ontario Canada, Rick (Janet) in Vancouver, BC, and Donna Pittman of Bobcaygeon, Ontario and their families.

Per Audrey's wishes no service will be held.

"Have a party and toast me for the wonderful and exciting life I had been blessed to live."

Arrangements are in the care of the Neptune Society.