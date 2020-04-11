Audrey Yvonne Schriver

Long time Fallon resident, Audrey Yvonne Schriver ,passed away peacefully with her family at her side on April 5, 2020, at Fernley Estates, where she had lived for the last year and half.

Audrey was born in Alliance, Nebraska to William and Leta Dimmitt, on August 28, 1937. The family moved to Fallon when Audrey was 2 years old. She attended Churchill County Schools, graduating from Churchill County High School.

Audrey married Frank Schriver on May 6, 1956, a marriage that lasted until his death in 2011. They had two children, Wade and Darla.

Audrey worked at the Wick Clinic in Fallon for many years. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping and fishing. She loved to bowl, play bunko and pinochle, and most of all spending time with her family.

Preceded in death by her son, her parents, brother, Duane Dimmitt; and husband.

Audrey is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Darla and Richard Luiz; grandchildren, Kayla and Tucker; Kevin and Tonya; great-granddaughter, Rylee; niece , Vicki (Larry); nephew, Richie (Tammi).

The family wishes donations be made in Audrey’s memory to a charity of your choice.

A Celebration of Audrey’s Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775 423-8928