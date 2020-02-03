Barbara A. Desmond Barabara Ann Desmond passed the morning of Wednesday, January 15th, 2020, due to complications related to Alzheimer’s Disease in Carson City where she’d been cared for at the home of her sister and brother-in-law and with the kind and indespensible help of Eden Hospice.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Lois and Wayne Desmond, of Gardnerville, NV, and four of her five sisters. She is survived by her youngest sister, Lori LeClaire and huband, Jerome, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and the many close friends who adored her.

A viewing at 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. on February 7th will be held at St. Theresa’s of Avila Catholic Church.