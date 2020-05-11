Barbara Burton Murray

Provided Photo

Barbara Burton Murray, age 75, a wife, mother and grandmother whose love for her family was at the core of who she was passed away at home on April 28. Born Barbara Jean Brewer on February 2, 1945 in San Diego, CA to Evelyn and Colonel James T. Brewer, she spent most of her young life there, later relocating to Roseville, CA where she and her husband Larry Burton operated the All American Speedway as well as the Sunrise Club for many years. It was at this time her lifelong passion for golf and crossword puzzles began, she also enjoyed bowling, reading and participating in book clubs and always had a curiosity about the history of the world. They eventually moved to Carson City, NV where they owned and operated the Silver State Raceway for many years. When her husband became ill they sold the raceway and moved to Rocklin, CA where Larry passed away in 2007.

She later married Richard Murray and they lived in Del Webb Lincoln Hills and then relocated to Del Webb Festival in Buckeye, AZ and it is here that she found a great happiness in her marriage, golfing, her home , and their amazing friends (who she lovingly referred to as their “tribe”). It was here at home that she passed away peacefully with her husband and daughter Laura by her side. While in hospice at home her son Tom visited and enjoyed many memories with her and his sister Laura. She also enjoyed conversations with her daughter Janet, many visits with her loving neighbors and a visit from her best friend Sandi Mullet.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Richard Murray; mother Evelyn Redmond of Roseville, CA; brother James L Brewer of Roseville, CA; sons Tom Winstead (Donna) of Cleveland, Ohio, Robert Burton (Terri) of Roseville, CA; daughters Laura Burton (Todd) of Roseville, CA; Janet Osburn (Nate) of Charlotte, North Carolina; stepdaughter Nicole Murray of Boerne, TX; and grandchildren Genny, Natalie, Emily, Will, Robert, Joseph, Thomas, Anna, Michael; nephew Jason Schaffer, niece Jamie Grassi, nephew Zachary Brewer.

She was preceded in death by her father James, and younger sister Elizabeth Schaffer.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID 19. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite cancer charity. Please join Barbara’s family in sharing memories, pictures or videos on her tribute wall at http://www.caminodelsol.com.