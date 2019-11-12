Barbara Herlan

Barbara Alice Herlan Jul 19, 1932 – Nov 6, 2019

Barbara Alice Herlan of Carson City, NV passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Rolland and Hanna Trotter on July 19, 1932.

Barbara’s happiest times were the years of her marriage to her beloved husband Peter, and her time working for the Nevada State Museum. She loved traveling to Israel, and cherished the years she spent in LaGrange, Georgia where she volunteered at the Explorations in Antiquity Center. She was an active member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Carson City where she was blessed with so many wonderful friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Peter, her son Harold and her sister Jody Packwood.

She is survived by her son John Herlan (wife Eileen,) daughter-in-law Ruth Herlan; grandchildren Ivette Heutmaker, Peter Herlan, Kim Lyon, Lisa Coplantz, Todd and Scott Herlan; and great grandchildren LaRue and Clarissa Heutmaker and Joshua and Killian Coplantz.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Carson City Seventh Day Adventist Church, 405 College Parkway, Carson City. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Carson City Seventh Day Adventist Church.