Barbara J. (Martin) Presley

Barbara J. (Martin) Presley, age 86, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, in Carson City, Nevada.

Barbara was born on September 16, 1933, in Modesto, California, the daughter of Edward and Myrtle (Kintcher) Martin. Barbara grew up in the area and met her life-long love, Windel Presley while attending Livingston High School graduating in 1951. She and Windel married on November 22, 1952. They later moved to Atwater as they started raising two of their three children.

Barbara and Windel moved to Yerington, Nevada, in 1964 starting a masonry contracting business and where their third child was born. The family eventually moved to Carson City in 1972 where Barbara became a successful real estate agent for many years. In 1992 Barbara and Windel returned to Yerington to retire.

Barbara is survived by three children: Darrel of Deltona, Fl, Cheryl of Reno, Nv and Robert of Carson City, Nv, three grandchildren Kevin, Bryan and Hannah and four great grandchildren Brianna, Joshua, Makenna, and Patrick. Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband in Windel as well as her twin sister, Beverly Landolt, brothers, Frank Martin and William “Bill” Martin.

Inurnment will be at the Valley View Cemetery in Yerington. A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date.

