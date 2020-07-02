Barbara Jean Thornton

Provided Photo

Barbara was born in Wisconsin to Frank and Catherine Shuda. She was raised in Southern California where she attended Notre Dame Catholic high school. She moved to Michigan where her two children were born and she fell in love with barrel racing. Her favorite place that she ever lived was Alaska where she enjoyed the Iditarod race, snow shoeing and cross country skiing. She moved down to Nevada to be closer to her family and spent time gardening, sewing and playing with her grandchildren. Barbara has gone home to be with our Heavenly Father. She was loved and will be dearly missed by all . Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Catherine Shuda and they now lay peacefully together.

Barbara is survived by her children Sandy and John Brett, her grandchildren Amy, Stephanie and Danielle, her great grandchildren AJ, Lucas, Max and Isabella, and her best friend and dog Grace.

Please join us in celebrating Barbara’s life. The viewing will be held on Tuesday July 7th from 3pm-6pm at East Side Memorial Funeral Home 1600 Buckeye Rd. Minden, NV 89423.

There will be a Mass in her honor on Wednesday July 8th at 12:00pm at St. Gall Catholic Church 1343 Centerville Ln. Gardnerville, NV 89410.