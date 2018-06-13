Barbara Jo Manning

Barbara Jo ManningJune 13, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) June 13, 2018Barbara Jo Manning, 77 of Gardnerville, passed away on May 24, 2018, arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations, 775-888-6800. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesMargaret “Kari” FrilotLarry McIntoshHester Marie Dillard-MortensenWalter Neal MolineMary Ruth Beman GreenTrending SitewideVoltaire Canyon fire grows to 500 acres; winds a concern2018 Primary Election guide: Justice of the Supreme Court, Seat C2018 Primary Election guide: Nevada Lt. Governor2018 Primary Election guide: Nevada Secretary of State – Republicans2018 Primary Election guide: Nevada Attorney General