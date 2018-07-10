Barbara Joanne Dull was born in Reno, NV on May 10, 1942 and passed into her heavenly home on July 5, 2018. Barbara was a lifelong resident of Carson City and graduated from Carson High School in 1960. She began her career with the State of Nevada in the 1960’s at NDOT & NIC. She was able to be a stay at home mom to raise her daughters for several years before going back to the State and finishing her 36-year career at the Dept of Taxation in 2004.

Barbara never met a stranger and truly loved all people through her loving kindness. She embodied everything a person should with her generosity and selflessness. Barbara was a loyal and wonderful mother and friend. The impact that we have felt since her passing has been immense because she was so consistently wonderful. Her infectious laughter and complete joy in everything will leave a void that can never be filled. She expressed her love to everyone through acts of service. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for anyone.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Hattie Becker.

She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Price (Greg) and Sydney Stevens (Kye), and her 5 grandchildren: McKenzie and Cameron Price, and Kylie, Cole, and Landon Stevens. She adored her family and celebrated each moment she spent with them. Barbara loved attending their sporting events, parties and family gatherings. She had a gift for making every event a special occasion. For Barbara, the cup was always half full and she lived her life giving of herself without regard for return. Her final gift is all the warm, joyous memories she left for all her family and friends to treasure.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 115 N. Division Street, Carson City, NV on Friday, July 13, 2018 from 10am to 2pm.