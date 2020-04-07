Barbara Katherine Tully Barnes, age 93, of Carson City, Nevada passed away on March 23, 2020 of natural causes. Barbara was born May 28, 1926, in Rome New York to Albert Tully and Mary Grace Tully.

Her mother passed when Barbara was only eleven years old, leaving her to help her father raise her sister Lucretia Tully. She met the love of her life, Robert Frank Barnes and they married October 24, 1946. Due to Robert’s military service, they moved to various places and settling for several years in San Jose California. Barbara and Robert moved to Carson City in 1978. Barbara was a member of Carson City Democratic Women’s Club, where she was a strong advocate for Women and Women’s rights. She was also a member of Eastern Star and Carson Tahoe Hospital Auxiliary. In addition she was a volunteer at the Carson Tahoe Hospital for more than 25 Years.

Barbara is survived by her two children Kathryn Mills and Michael Barnes, her grandchildren Robert Welch, Barbara Katherine Rudolph, Suzanne Grist and David Barnes, her five great grandchildren Alexander, Aleah, Jacob, Jensen and Easton.

Barbara was known as Nona to the family and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Barbara has missed her beloved Robert, now they are at peace together again.