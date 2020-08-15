Bärbel Naeslund

Provided Photo

Bärbel Naeslund was born on October 11, 1941, in Wattenscheid, Germany, and passed peacefully in Carson City, Nevada, on June 30, 2020 with her children by her side.

Bärbel had a fearless and adventurous spirit. She traveled extensively, spoke three languages fluently and lived in several places around the world before settling down in the United States in 1986. She lived in San Jose 18 years and then retired in Carson City to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

Bärbel is survived by her son Andreas, her daughter Kerstin, her two grandchildren Erik and Epona, her brother Klaus and her sister Anneliese.

Bärbel’s zest for life, her kindness, humor and consideration for others will be greatly missed.

A simple celebration of her life is planned for August 28, 2020, at 10:30 am. Call 775-691-0502 for details.