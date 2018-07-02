January 22, 1958 ~ June 29, 2018

Bart Todd Hammersla passed away at his home in Fallon on June 29, 2018. Bart was born in Martinsburg, West Virginia to George and Betty Hammersla, January 22, 1958. He has lived in Fallon for the past 30 years.

Bart was a truck driver working for Carey Transport for 10 years and A&K for 18 years. He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, cutting wood, and he loved to play the slot machines.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Wade.

Bart is survived by his wife, Toni Bogdanowicz; parents; daughter, Cassi Hammersla; grandchildren, Akashia, Rebecca, Eathan; sisters, Pam Duncan, Wendy Patrick, Susan Mason; brother, Paul;and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 11:00 AM at The Gardens Chapel. A Potluck Gathering will be held at the VFW, 405 S. Maine St. in Fallon, following services.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775-423-8928.