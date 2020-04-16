Bea Topete
Our world dimmed with the loss of our Beloved Mom, Sister, Grandma, great-Grandma, Aunt, Cousin, God Mother and friend to so so many.
Bea is survived by her children, Debi/Jeff, Danny, Donna/Randy, Dina/Mike and David/Cecelia. 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Sisters, Esther, MaryEllen.
Mama you were so kind to so many people. You changed people’s lives with your smile. You had a hug for everyone. You went above and beyond, all while being kind.
We hope this summer we will have a memorial for our beloved Mom.
You will forever be in our hearts. May we carry on with kindness and smile.
We love you Mama