December 3, 1946 – October 10, 2018

Ben Ray Hammack, age 71, passed peacefully on October 10, 2018 with close family and friends by his side.

Ben was born in Bishop, CA on December 3, 1946 and lived in Big Pine, CA until moving to Carson City in 1959 with his parents.

Ben graduated Carson High School in 1964 and served in the US Army as an Airborne Medic, when he was injured in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart.

Ben attended Brooks Institute and enjoyed all aspects of photography throughout his life. Ben was a volunteer for many organizations within the Carson City area for many years.

Ben was preceded in death by his parents, L.B. and Dot Hammack.

He is survived by his daughter, Heidi (Alex) Haartz and his son, Brent(Sonya) Hammack and ten grandchildren.

Services will be at 10 AM on November 17th, 2018 at the ELks Lodge at 515 N. Nevada St. in Carson City, NV.

The family has suggested donations can be made in Ben's honor to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.