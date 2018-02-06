Benjamin Christian Koepsell

July 12, 2007 ~ January 27, 2018

Benjamin was embraced by the arms of Jesus on Saturday, January 27, 2018 around 2:00 am in Oakland, CA at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. He was 10 years old. He heroically fought a 4-year battle with leukemia, which came back more aggressive in a different form after he had been in remission for a short period of time.

Benjamin was born July 12, 2007 to Barry and Edwina Koepsell with an older brother, Christian Koepsell. Benjamin was born and raised in Carson City, NV.

Ben enjoyed many outdoor activities such as swimming, Frisbee, t-ball, and riding his tricycle and go cart in the park. He also loved singing, Thomas the train, Minions, and playing video games, such as Lego Star Wars and Mario Cart. Most of all, he loved hanging out with his big brother.

He is survived by his father Barry Koepsell; mother Edwina Koepsell; brother Christian Koepsell; both grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial services are as follows: Friday, February 9th – A viewing at Walton's Funeral Home, 1281 N. Roop St, Carson City from 6-9pm.

Saturday February 10th – a memorial service at LifePoint Church, 1095 Stephanie Way in Minden, NV at 11:00am with a procession to the gravesite to follow.