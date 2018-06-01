May 4, 1925 – May 29, 2018

Bernice Wungnema Gorham, a 78-year resident of Carson City, was born in Hotevilla, Arizona to Vera Tolameneie and Ernest Wungnema.

She attended the Stewart Indian School located in Carson City, Nevada. After graduating, she went to Nursing School at Sage Memorial Hospital in Ganado, Arizona. She loved the Stewart Indian School so much that she came back and became Culinarian for thirty years. After her retirement from the school she went back to being nurse and care giver to the elders of Carson City.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Randall and Burton Wungnema.

Bernice is survived by her loving children; Winona Hicks (Edward), Wanda Doran, Daryl Crawford (Jane), Jeanie Clausen (Jerry), nine grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.

The viewing and services will take place at FitzHenry's Funeral Home, 3945 Fairview Dr. Carson City, NV 89701 on June 5,2018. Viewing will begin at 11:00 am and services will be held at 1:30 pm. A celebration of life will follow services at the Gold Dust West Casino located at 2171 East William St. in Carson City NV 89701.

Flowers can be sent to Fitzhenry's Funeral Home or donations can be made to Stewart Indian School Living Legacy in Bernice's name.