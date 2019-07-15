May 9, 1936 ~ July 8, 2019

Bettie Anne Richie, long time Fallon resident, passed away July 8, 2019. Bettie was born May 9, 1936 in Houston, Texas to Lynn and Camille Dequire. Bettie with her husband, Sam, moved to Fallon in 1999.

Bettie was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister. Bettie is survived by her husband, Sam of Fallon; son and daughter-in-law, John and Tammy Moore; daughter and son-in law, Dana and Adron Cornett; Kelly Bonner; Jason and Patti Richie; Justin Richie; Jason and Gina Richie; numerous grandchildren and nieces.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9:15 AM. A burial will follow on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM burial to follow

services The Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, NV. 89406, 775 423-8928.