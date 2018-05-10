September 18, 1930~January 30, 2018

On January 30, 2018 Betty Block (Rowe) a long-term resident of Carson City left us at the age of 87.

Born in Bronxville, NY on September 18, 1930, Betty was raised in Scarsdale, NY, spending all of her childhood summers in Orient Point, NY. Betty attended Scarsdale High and graduated from Dana Hall preparatory school. She attained a B.A. Degree in Mathematics at Vassar College. It was there that she was better known by her classmates as "Betty Boop."

Betty moved to Carson City in 1961 and was married to Ed Block in 1962 for over 22 years. She was involved with many organizations: League of Women Voters, Carson Comets Junior Ski Program, Carson City Landmarks Society, Carson City Historical Commission, Order of the Eastern Star, Carson City Centennial Bi-Centennial Commission, Founder of the Carson City Arts Alliance ( Brewery Art Center). She was the recipient of the Woman of the Year Award, Governor's Art Award, all while raising four children.

Betty then became a world traveler while married to Bob Brogan, involving herself with the Navy League of the United States, the Lakeside Community Church in Reno, and the Carson City Area Chamber of Commerce.

From 1982-1996 Betty was the manager of State Agent and Transfer Syndicate, Inc. In June of 1996 Betty brought on her son Jed to help manage and run the company. For the next 10 years Betty transitioned into retirement. In 2007 after 46 Years in Carson City, Betty reconnected with her childhood friend, Walter Strohmeyer and decided to fully retire in Orient Point, NY.

Upon her retirement to Orient, Betty became a member of the Orient Congregational Church, the Orient Yacht Club, the Shakespeare Club, the Southold Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. One of Betty's most important contributions to her summer home town was to help lead the effort that repulsed the Suffolk County Water Authority's attempt to control Orient's ground water.

Childhood friend and companion, Walter Strohmeyer's devotion and care of Betty is unmeasurable; after ten years of living, laughing and loving together, Walter remained at Betty's side in their Orient Home, caring for her until her last breath.

Thank-you Walter.

Preceded in death are her parents James Everett and Mary Alice Rowe, her sisters Nancy Douglas and Eleanor Linderholm-Wood. She is survived by her children Chip Block (Kaoru), Betsy Van Wagenen (Bob), Kettner Griswold (Dana), and Jed Block (Susie). Grandchildren Sheri Van Wagenen, Christy Briner (Tom), Matt Van Wagenen, Dr. Ashley Griswold-Haggerty (Michael) and Kett Griswold Jr.

A memorial Service will be held at the Brewery Arts Center Grand Ballroom with Rev. Chuck and Teca Sanchez officiating, scheduled to take place Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. Reception immediately to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Brewery Arts Center Endowment Fund at the Community Foundation of Western Nevada and are gratefully accepted in memory of Betty Block.