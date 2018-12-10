June 13, 1931 – November 29, 2018

Betty Jean Hood of Carson City, NV passed peacefully on 29 November 2018 at Carson Tahoe Hospital after a short illness. She was 87 years young.

She was born into this world as Betty Jean Hagler on 13 June, 1931 to Herbert and Mildred Hagler of Granite City, IL.

Betty grew up in Webster Groves, MO where she graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1949, became a war bride, homemaker, and mother before heading west to Salt Lake City UT, Elko and Winnemucca NV.

In 1993 she married her beloved late husband Bobby Hood and together they relocated to Meridian ID. She has spent the past five years in Carson City close to family and friends.

Over the years, Betty volunteered her time with the Girl Scouts, various church and neighborhood committees, and as a volunteer reading tutor at Mark Twain Elementary. She loved to camp and fish, often out fishing the men in her life.

She was a voracious knitter (aka; "Smokin' Needles") and member of the La Tea Dah Knitting and Crochet Group where she tirelessly produced hundreds of hats, scarves, and blankets for those in need. Many of her items found their way to the Syrian and Sudanese refugee children living in Jordan.

She is survived by sisters Shirley Perkins (Dave) and Lillian Blair, son Steve Brush (Bridget), grandchildren Kaitlin Brush, Kevin Brush, and Rebecca Nelson, and step children Barbara Coyle, Brenda Knudson, Daniel Hood, and Darren Hood.

Celebration of Life Service Saturday, 15 December 2018 10:00AM Calvary Chapel Carson City 1635 Clearview Dr. Carson City, NV 89701

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society or Veterans of Foreign Wars.