Betty Jean Itano

Provided Photo

Betty Jean Itano, 87, passed away peacefully in her home June 29, 2020. She was born November 11, 1932 in Hoxie, Arkansas to Charles H. Riddle and Clara L. Collins. She was the fifth child out of thirteen.

Betty married the love of her life Mike Itano in 1971. She was very proud to be a Registered Nurse for 30 years. She loved her job and retired in 1993. Betty was proud to be a Texan as she had lived there for many years.

Betty was a member of the Grace Community Church and considered the Pastor, his wife and all members her family. Betty Itano loved Jesus and looked forward to coming home to the Lord.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Mike Itano, her son Charles Michael Elam and her grandson Issac Elam.

Betty is survived by her daughter Linda Kincaid, her son Pat McGuire; 6 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; and 5 great-great- grandchildren.

Please join us in Celebrating Betty’s life at Grace Community Church, 2320 Heybourne Rd. Minden, NV 89423 on Wednesday July 8, 2020. The viewing will be from Noon till 1pm. Followed by the Celebration starting at 1pm.