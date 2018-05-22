December 30, 1931 ~ May 20, 2018

Betty Jewell Kieber, long time resident of Fallon, passed away peacefully May 20, 2018. Betty was born December 30, 1931 in San Fernando, California to Arthur and Odessa Hocker.

Betty with her husband and children moved to their farm in Fallon in 1967. Betty was always very active, home maker, farmer, and caring for animals, any kind, Betty loved them all, they were her life.

Betty was active with the Lahontan Valley Trail Riders and the Churchill Cowbelle's. She was crowned Cowbelle of the year in 2016.

Preceded in death by her husband, John, Betty is survived by her children; Linda Desauer (Carlon Dodge); Judy Renfroe (Ted); Nancy DuFrene (Dick); John Kieber (Robin); grandchildren, Lori Renfroe (Shawnee); Ted Renfroe (MaryAnn); Robby Renfroe (Danielle); Toby Renfroe (Sara); 18 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Betty's life will be held on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 11 A M at The Gardens Chapel. Interment will be on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 2 PM at the Churchill County Cemetery, 500 Rio Vista Rd in Fallon, NV.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775 423-8928