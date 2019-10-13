Betty June Rau June 8, 1932 ~ October 6, 2019

Betty June Rau, beloved mother, aunt, and grandmother, born June 8, 1932, passed away October 6, 2019 in Fallon, Nevada, where she had been a resident for many years.

She worked at Banner Hospital for many years, where she retired as head of the kitchen.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband Vernon Rau and daughter Janell Rau.

She is survived by her sons, Terry (Kathy) Rau of Winnemucca, NV, Robert (Elaine) Rau of San Antonio, Texas, and Jeff (Theresa) Rau of Gray Eagle, California, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, and nephews.

The family will have a gathering at a later date.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers and cards to donate to the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Fallon, Nevada or to the Alzheimer’s/Dementia foundation.