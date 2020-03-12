Betty Kalicki

Betty L. Kalicki passed away February 27, 2020.

She was 82 years young. Betty was born and raised in the Bay area and was ever-faithful to the San Francisco Giants. Betty attended college at San Jose State University where she met and fell in love with Don. Don and Betty married on Valentine’s Day.

They enjoyed a wonderful life together in Lake Tahoe, St. Martin and Carson City. Betty and Don had two children, Jamie and Kara, whom they adored. Betty retired from the State of Nevada where she worked at DIR and the Appeals office, making many life-long friends.

After losing Don and Kara, Betty’s great strength carried her forward. She enjoyed plays, movies, traveling and visiting with friends and family.

She adored her three grandsons Tanner, Andrew and Jackson Kalicki.

A celebration of life will be held at Betty’s home on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 2-4pm.