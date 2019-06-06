Betty L. Kelly, M.D., passed away on May 26, 2019 in Carson City, Nevada. She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas 81 years ago but lived in Nevada for almost 50 years.As a young child, Betty developed a strong kinship with all animals and wanted to become a veterinarian to help them. However, her dream was set aside when her southern grandmother implied that this would not be proper for a little girl - a social attitude of the time. Therefore, her efforts turned toward medicine, following the paths of her father and mother and her desire to help people in addition to animals.Betty graduated from the University of Arkansas Medical School in 1964, then interned at Ben Taub, an affiliate of Baylor, in Texas, and did a fellowship at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, MD. Later in her career, she received a Master of Public Health from University of California-Berkley. In the 1970's she was a board certified pediatric neonatologist at the Pediatric Clinic in Reno, practicing with Dr's. Palmer, Scott, Pasutti and Berger. She was also a sole practitioner during her career.In the 1980's and 90's, she worked for the State of Nevada Social Security Division as a contract physician and as an independent medical evaluator. During the 1990's living in Hidden Valley and semi-retired, Betty was co-founder of Wild Horse Spirit, Ltd, a non-profit wild horse advocacy organization. It was there she witnessed the dissension between people versus wild horses, giving rise to Wild Horse Spirit's motto: "As it should be. Wild Horses Running Free."A horse sanctuary was established in Washoe Valley where impaired or injured horses were provided physical and emotional care and well being. Visitors were always welcome to get a "horse fix", as Betty put it, resulting in an appreciation and admiration for Nevada's wild horses.Betty spent time in the wild photographing the wild horses and created framed photos, the sale proceeds of which defrayed the costs of operating the sanctuary. These were exhibited in many galleries and libraries in northern Nevada.Betty Kelly was predeceased by father, Miles, mother, Ruby, and brother, Miles DavidShe is survived by sister, Mary Jane Taylor, brother, Bill Kelly, both living in Arkansas, and long-time friend, Bobbi Royle of Washoe Valley.At her request there will be no services.Cards or notes can be sent to Wild Horse Spirit, Ltd., 25 Lewers Creek Rd, Washoe Valley, NV 89704. If you wish to remember her, please make a contribution to your favorite animal charity in her name.