Betty Lou Forbush

January 16, 1935 – January 11, 2018

The life of Betty Forbush is being revered and celebrated by her closest family and friends. Betty passed away on January 11, 2018 taking a part of our hearts with her and leaving a big hole in our world. For those who knew her well, they will always remember these things: Betty taught us how to live gracefully through the hard times as well as the good times, give of yourself whenever you can, how to forgive those that have forgotten you and how utterly precious

our children are and last but not least, the color blue trumps all.

Betty was born to Lester and Agnes Raine on January 16, 1935. She grew up with her brothers Herb, Shelton, Robert and sister Mary. She graduated Valedictorian despite the many moves her family made during her school years.

Betty married Lorain H. Forbush and for years was a vital part of Forbush Salvage and Repair. Betty was industrious helping to build their home and business, learning the tax codes and running her own small tax business. They raised three children together. Betty spent her last years in Idaho with her daughter and son-in-law, Rena and Steve Cann and her five grandsons: Benjamin (Penny) Cann, Joseph (Brittany) Cann, Eli (Jessica) Cann, Levi (Toni) Cann and Samuel Cann.

Betty also leaves behind daughter, Neta (Wayne) Highum and three grandchildren: Lee Raine (Justin) Randall, Bret (Jaina) Highum, Jess (Dawn) Highum; Son, Dwite (Carol) Forbush and granddaughter Julie Forbush and her brothers, Jayson and Daniel, and a total of 21 great-grandchildren. Betty also leaves behind Honorary Sisters Sonya Johnson and Peggy Raine and their families, along with many others she loved.

Blue, Blue our world is blue. Blue is our world now we're without you.

There will be a private interment of remains at a later date.