Betty Lou Sammis March 12, 1928 ~ November 28, 2019

Betty Sammis passed away on Thanksgiving morning in the home she adored, surrounded by the love of her family. She was a wife, mother, auntie, grandmother, and a friend to everyone she met.

Betty was born in Visalia, California, where she worked among the vineyards alongside her father and brothers.

After winning multiple awards working for IBM in the Sacramento area, she eventually migrated to Carmel, California, where she met and fell in love with Clifford (Bill) W. Sammis. Married for 45 years, they made Carson City their home for the past 30 years, hiking all the summits together, and strolling throug h town, always hand in hand.

Betty is survived by her husband Bill, her son Russel Ketenjian, daughters Linda Ketenjian and Suzanne Simonian, and three beautiful grandchildren, Frank, Gina, and John Tarantino. Betty loved her family with a passion, always the shining star, lighting the path for us all with her bright smile and true guidance. She was (is) our true north.

Beautiful on the inside and out, strangers would approach her, asking, “What’s your secret?” Expecting some magic formula, they were always surprised with her answer: It was always the same. “Oxygen. Get plenty of oxygen.”

There hasn’t yet been a word created to describe the pure joy she has brought to this world. She will be missed beyond measure. As remarkable as she was, she remains so now…in all our hearts. We love you.