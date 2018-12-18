Betty M. Quillian

Betty M. QuillianDecember 18, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) December 18, 2018Betty M. Quillian, 83, died December 15, 2018 in Carson City, NV. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesDaniel R. HickeyDeborah (Debi) Lynn KissickGerard Theodore HardyBeverly Jeanne FarnsworthErin Michael HardyTrending SitewideReport: Missing teen had suicidal thoughtsPedestrian killed in Douglas County crash$2.1 million judgment against Lyon County upheldWoman accused of running prostitution ring can’t recover attorney feesOne of Nevada’s little surprises: Fly Geyser