Betty (Mary) Williams

March 23, 1939-February 10, 2019

A celebration of the life of Betty Williams will take place at 1:00 PM Saturday March 23, 2019 at Hilltop Community Church (3588 Romans Rd., Carson City).

Betty was born and raised in Taunton, MA, where she graduated from high school and then became an RN. Betty served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Air Force and was a Vietnam War veteran.

Betty and her late husband Cage lived and worked in the Carson Valley for many years. She is survived by her son Scott Johnstone, sisters Sandy Burke (MA), Susan Marsh (CA), along with with several grandchildren, nieces and nephews