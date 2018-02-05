Beverly Anne Perkins

Beverly Anne PerkinsFebruary 5, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) February 5, 2018Beverly Anne Perkins, 74, died February 3, 2018 in Gardnerville, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial 775-882-1766 Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesDeborah Lee BaderJoshua Lee IrvineDerek R. ArcherRandy EvansPriscilla Ann Hooper-LynchTrending SitewideChurchill County Sheriff’s Office says body of Fallon man found in the desertConcerns growing over wild horses along Highway 50Crews extinguish blaze at Indian Hills homeTwo arrested at gunpoint, says Carson City Sheriff’s OfficeNevada parole board may face heavy turnover