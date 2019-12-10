Beverly Charlene (Huff) Cordes November 28, 1932 ~ November 28, 2019

Beverly C. (Huff) Cordes of Fallon, NV passed away peacefully at home on her 87th birthday, November 28, 2019.

Beverly was born on November 28, 1932 in Edgemont, SD, to Charles C. Huff and Emma E. (Bouzek) Huff. In 1937 the Huff family moved to the foot of Hall Mountain where they farmed and conducted dairy operations. Beverly attended Porthill School through eighth grade and graduated from Bonners Ferry High School in 1950. Following H.S. graduation,she then attended and graduated from Kinman’s Business College in Spokane, WA.

She was employed by the Farmer’s Home Administration in Bonners Ferry, ID where she met her future husband, Sheldon C. Cordes, who was employed by the U.S. Geological Survey. They were married on December 28, 1952 in Bonners Ferry and they moved to Boise, ID in January 1953. Upon arrival in Boise, Beverly worked for the Idaho State Dept. of Education. She also graduated from the Boise Link’s Business College and worked several years at the Idaho Statesman newspaper.

Beverly was a kind and loving wife and mother. She and her husband were active with their three children in school activities, scouting and Lutheran Church activities. Throughout her life she enjoyed time outside with her family including fishing, camping, gardening and Sunday afternoon excursions.

Redeemer Lutheran Church in Boise was a central part of Beverly;s life through worship, the church’s women’s groups, hospitality functions and community outreach.

Beverly is survived by her three children and their families, Michael and Jane Cordes of Leavenworth, KS and their children, Annaelyse, Laura (Lucas) Caruthers and William (Jessica); Cynthia and Scott Tudehope of Fallon, NV and their children, Andrew and John (Karen) and great-grandson, Lucas; Gary and Tina Cordes of Fallon, NV and their children, Cady, Sean and Taylen. She is also survived by her sister Pauline Bierward of Bonners Ferry.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Emma Huff, her husband, Sheldon Cordes, and her brother, Chuck Huff.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Beverly’s caregivers: Diana, Michelle and Patricia for their loving care of Beverly over the last several years.

A Memorial Service will be held a Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2920 Cassia St, Boise, ID 83705 on December 20th at 9:30am with committal to follow at Dry Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Beverly’s name may be sent to the Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are in the care of The Gardens Funeral Home, 775-423-8928.