January 31, 1932 ~ December 13, 2018

Beverly Jeanne Farnsworth, 86, passed away due to dementia, December 13, 2018 at Highland Manor in Fallon, Nevada, where she had been a resident for the last year and a half.

Beverly was born in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on January 31, 1932. Gabbs, Nevada was Beverly's home. Her and her husband, Bert, raised 3 children there.

Beverly worked for Valley Propane for many years. In her spare time and after retirement Beverly was a very talented crafter. If it could be sewn, knitted or crocheted she could do it. She

often made her own patterns, if she couldn't find one. Not many knew this but she was quite the artist.

We love you mom and we take comfort that you are free of the horrible disease that took you from us, and you are finally reunited with dad.

Per Beverly's wishes there will be no service.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, Nevada 89406 775-423-8928.