Billie Meyer

Billie MeyerJuly 6, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) July 6, 2018Billie Meyer, 87, passed away on July 1, 2018 in Carson City, NV. Arrangements are under the care of Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 775-882-4965. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesHale Grunden Detweiler & Sonja Marie DetweilerWillis A. Swan, Jr.John SerpaJames E. Lay, Jr.Trending SitewideA letter from Nevada Appeal Publisher Michael RaherAward-winning fireworks and carnival to Carson CitySierra Nevada Media Group announces changes to media operationsCarson City residents can check DNA as part of projectDriver arrested for fatal crash in Carson City