June 10, 1960 ~ Oct. 5, 2018

Billy Joe Hand passed away October 5, 2018 after a short illness.

Billy was born June 10, 1960 in New Jersey to William and Mathilde Hand. Growing up, Billy lived in Germany for 11 years, while his father was serving in the Air Force. He moved to Fallon in 2002 and started his own business, Billy Hand, The Handyman.

Billy was happiest helping others, he loved cooking big meals for family dinners, he loved fishing and his team was the Miami Dolphins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Betsy Wollett.

Billy is survived by his spoiled wife, Rita Hand; son, Mikel and granddaughter, Annabell; several nieces and a nephew; working partner, Roger McCoy; sister-in-law and brother-in-law

Dale and Carol Darrough.

A Celebration of Billy's life will be held on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 11:00 am at The Gardens Chapel, 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, NV 89406

Donations may be made in Billy's memory to Wounded Warriors 1719 N 60th Street Omaha, Nebraska 68104 or CAPS PO Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, NV 89406 775 423-8928