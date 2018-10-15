Billy Ray Jackson Sr.

June 15, 1934 – October 1, 2018

Dad passed away in his sleep while at home with his family in Fallon, Nevada.

He was born June 15, 1934 to John and Hattie Jackson in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He spent his childhood in Sulphur, Oklahoma with two older sisters, three older brothers and a younger half-brother. There was very little money and times were hard living through the depression. He learned from a very young age that work was just a part of life, and he was always a wonderful provider.

Dad met Mom, the love of his life, Pearl "Rose" Karp in Tonopah, Nevada in 1952; they married May 08, 1953 and began their family.

Most of his adult life was spent in Gabbs, Nevada where he was employed by Basic Incorporated for just over 44 years.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He had a tough exterior and would come off as intimidating but once you broke through that outer shell he was gentle, loving and caring. His memory was amazing and he remembered everything. He was so proud of his family and loved the grandchildren beyond words, he would always light up when the little ones were around and had a special bond with many. Dad truly loved the outdoors and cherished the time he spent with family hunting, camping in the hills, and fishing in streams. These were some of his most treasured times. One of his last wishes was to be out camping with all the family around one last time. He thoroughly enjoyed it and only wished we had longer to spend.

He was very creative as well as imaginative and wrote many poems; ater retiring he started dreaming up lots of different keepsakes to make. His family and friends have many beautiful treasures to cherish that he's made over the years.

He had a great love for horses and raised Shetland ponies for 30 years. He enjoyed many pets through the years, the last was his little pug "Babe" who misses him terribly, as does his family. He will be forever loved.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Pearl "Rose" Jackson; grandson, Dennis "Ray" Clinton Jr.; father: John Jackson; mother, Hattie Stephenson; brothers, JW, Roy and Art; sisters, Doshia Morris and Jewel Smith.

He is survived by brother George Capps of Caldwel,l Idaho; three childre,: Mary (Dennis) Clinton of Gabbs, NV, Billy (Kimberly) Jackson of Reno, NV, Lois (Kevin) Snodgrass of Fallon, NV; ten grandchildren, Kevin (Jen) Clinton, Rosie Clinton, Daniel Snodgrass, Heather (Mathew) Curtis, Bobbie (Matt) Ketchum, Robert Snodgrass, Melissa (Keven) Rutledge, Shealyn Snodgrass, Ambreea Snodgrass, and Roselyn Snodgrass; eleven great-grandchildren, Austin Clinton, Caleb Clinton, Oden Wayman, K.C. Clinton, Elyse Clinton, Jenessa Clinton, Wayde Ketchum, Evelyn Curtis, Adaline Ketchum, Tadessa Rutledge, and Ian Curtis.

There will be a Celebration of Life held Saturday, October 20th at the Smith Family Funeral Home, 505 Rio Vista Dr. in Fallon at 2 p.m. with graveside services following immediately afterward at the Churchill Public Cemetery.

There will be a reception for the family following all services at the Snodgrass home.