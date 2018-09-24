Billy Ray Payne , son of Eileen Joan and Billy Blake Payne, who have pre-deceased him, grew up in Washoe Valley and was a musician, avid fisherman and motorcycle enthusiast. He served in US Army during the Vietnam conflict.

He resided in Carson City, Nevada and Las Vegas, Nevada where he passed away on September 5th, 2018.

Billy spent many years as a successful entertainer. He began his career with a well known local band “The Justice Five”. He was a guitarist with the Righteous Brothers and toured with the Dick Clark Caravan of Stars. He then went on to entertain at many local clubs and casino moving to Las Vegas and entertaining in many of the clubs there.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Durbin Payne, three children, Jerry Payne, Andree Payne Newton and Captain Payne and step son Michael Lockwood, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren and his brother Bob Payne of Carson City.

A memorial service will be held at St Theresa’s of Avila Catholic Church in Carson City, on September 29th, 2018 at 11am.