Bob Crowder

September 25, 1923 ~ January 1, 2018

Bob was born in Los Angeles on September 25, 1923, and passed away on January 1, 2018.

He lived in Glendale where he attended Glendale High School. He was a member of the Boy Scouts where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

Bob then began his higher education at U.S.C. School of Engineering, but was interrupted by W.W.II. He then joined the Marines and had "boot camp" training in San Diego; then sent to Camp Pendleton. He fought in several battles in the South Pacific, among them Guam and Okinawa, and was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

Bob and his wife, Dorothy were introduced by mutual friends at a "blind date" bridge game. His university degree was in Petroleum Engineering and he worked for Gulf Oil for more than thirty years.

Bob and Dorothy were married June 13, 1948 and have three sons, Mike, David & Alan. They have nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Since retiring to Carson City thirty-seven years ago, Bob has been active in the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Marine Corps League, and Elk Lodge plus volunteering. He has always been there when help was needed.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 12th at 10 am at St. Teresa of Avila, 3000 N. Lompa Ln., Carson City, NV

Arrangements entrusted to FitzHenry's Funeral Home, 775-882-2644