November 4. 1941- March 15, 2019

Bob lost his battle with cancer on March 15, 2019. He was 77 years old. Bob is survived by his wife of 44 years , Bernice Thomas Oats originally from Kenosha, WI, and now of Newcastle Ca, their sons John and Brad of Roseville, CA and sister Margaret Davis of Fallon, NV.

Bob was the son of John and Eleanor Oats , long time ranchers and dairy farmers in Fallon, NV. Bob graduated as valedictorian in 1959 from Churchill County High School where he played football and basketball. He then went to the University of Nevada Reno where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity.

After graduation he had a forty plus year career in Casualty Insurance Investigation and claim Management. His career took him to offices in Oakland, Honolulu, San Francisco, Walnut Creek and Sacramento.

After retirement he and Bea traveled the country in their VW camper van visiting friends and relatives along the way. They never missed their annual ocean front timeshare in Carlsbad, CA, and also made many trips with friends to numerous bed and breakfasts throughout the California Vineyards. Bob was always willing to share his find of the new best vintage with anyone who would listen.

Bob will always be remembered & not forgotten, as a loving and caring husband and father who was always there for his family.

At Bob’s request no formal service will be held. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Any special remembrances should be sent to Oats Park Art Center Po Box 2204 Fallon, NV. 89407