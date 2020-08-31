BobiLyn Jones Imus

Provided Photo

Born in Seattle Washing ton on January 10th 1949 to Albert Madison Miller and Emma Jean Mitchell. BobiLyn passed peacefully in her sleep at home on August 22, 2020.

BobiLyn is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Robert Brand Jr., (Sparky) A. Aaron Miller, sister Robin Brand.

BobiLyn is survived by brothers James Shelhart of Michigan, Ben Miller of Ohio,Riley Miller of Kansas, Phillip Miller of Kansas, sisters Sandi (Sam) Miller Talmant of Dayton NV, Pamela Bliss Moore and BrendaSue Bliss Albert both of Fallon NV, and Yula Miller of Kansas, children Sandi Olson of Las Vegas NV, FrankieSue (Ramon) Galaz, Russel (Leah) Clark of Fallon NV, grandchildren Tabatha (Cory) Collins of Elko, Jon (Ashley) Olson of Las Vegas NV, Jessica (Jesse) Koch, Emilie (Larry) Oliveira, Trent Galaz & Calene Kilmister, Genio Galez & Lexi Phelan all of Fallon, NV. Great grandchildren Reydecel, Temperance, TaraLyn, Emma, AddieLyn, Aurelia, McKenzie and Aurora, Alon with numerous nieces and nephews.

BobiLyn was a big part of the Fallon Nevada Community along with the LDS Church.

FAMILY AND FRIENDS are welcome to join the services on September 5, 2020 @ 11am at The Gardens Funeral Home then the Fallon Cemetery to follow with the burial then a celebration of life at Ramon and FrankieSue’s to follow.