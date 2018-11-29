September 22, 1940 ~ November 28, 2018

Bonnie Jean Staggs passed away on November 28, 2018 in Fallon, NV. She was born September 22, 1940 in Billings, Montana.

Bonnie was an Air Force Veteran having served from September of 1958 to March of 1960.

Bonnie was married to Bobby Elton Staggs in 1960. Divorced in 1979.

Bonnie lived in Downey, CA then moved to Sparks, NV and then Fernley and then finally Fallon, NV. She loved to sew and make hats and she also served as a Girl Scout leader in the 70's.

Bonnie had two children, Brenda J. Chappelow of Sparks, and Barbara J. Rauch of San Diego, She had four grandchildren, Russell "Rusty" Hill, age 9, who preceded her in death, Robin Renee' Hill of Sparks, John Rauch Jr and Glenn Rauch of San Diego and daughter-in-law Lisa Chappelow.

Inurnment will be at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements by Smith Family Funeral Home, Fallon, 775-423-2255.