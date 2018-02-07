Bonnie Mae Maestretti

October 1, 1937 ~ February 4th, 2018

On February 4th, Bonnie Maestretti, 80, passed away peacefully after a long battle with MDS.

Bonnie will be remembered for a lifetime of love and devotion to her husband, sons, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Born to Frank (Joe) and Irene (Rene) Gandolfo in Austin, NV on October 1st, 1937, Bonnie attended school in Austin. She enjoyed activities such as cheerleading, basketball, GAA and yearbook. Bonnie graduated from Austin High School in 1955 and married the love of her life, Stan, and together they built a great life together.

"On the road again" was a common theme in Bonnie's life. From mining all over northern Nevada and her adventurous fishing trips to Mexico, Stan and Bonnie traveled many miles. If she could help it, Bonnie never missed a sporting event if it involved one of her kids.

Bonnie was proceeded in death by her husband, Stan.

She is survived by her two sons, Craig and Lane; daughter in-laws, Carolyn and Kelly; four grandchildren, Jolene, Lori, Bridget and Nick; four great-grandchildren, Haley, Brooke, Morgan, and Mason; two brothers, Ron and Larry; sister in-laws, Alpha and Kathy; and grandson in-laws, Don and James.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, February 11th at 1:00p.m. at the Austin Cemetary, 2949 Austin Hwy, Fallon, NV conducted by The Gardens Funeral Home and the Eastern Stars.

Immediately following the service a reception will be held at the Austin Community Center.