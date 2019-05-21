December 20, 1928 ~ May 16, 2019

Bunice "Bonnie" Peters passed away peacefully on May 16th, 2019. She was born in the Henning, Minnesota area to Bennie and Bertha Bendickson. In her teens, she moved to St. Paul, Minnesota and lived there until 1969.

In the 1950's and 1960's, she operated and owned restaurants in South St. Paul, Minnesota. In 1969, her successful restaurant had to close for a massive urban renewal project that removed most of the buildings in the downtown area.

Bonnie and husband, Herb, ventured to Fallon, Nevada in 1969 to operate Stockman's Bar and Restaurant with her brother and sister-in-law, Ken

and Glenda Bendickson. Within a few years, Bonnie and Herb were the sole owners of the iconic business that was very popular with Fallon locals. She was active in Soroptomist Club and Business and Professional Women.

In her younger years, Bonnie enjoyed cooking, bowling, playing cards, and traveling. In 1982, she found her life partner, Roy Dow. They spent 37 happy years together until her passing. They especially enjoyed traveling around the country, often by motorhome.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; brother Floyd; and sisters, Arlene and Darlene.

She is survived by life partner, Roy; sons, James and David; brothers, Kenneth and Delbert; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alexandria, Evan, Alysia, Angelica, and Adrianna; great grandchild, Adalyn and her mother Ashley.

A Celebration of Bonnie's Life is planned for a future date.