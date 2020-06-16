Bonnie Stewart

Provided Photo

Bonnie Stewart died peacefully on May 29, 2020. She was 80 years old and passed away at home surrounded by her family when closing her eyes to sleep in our Lord.

An amazing woman, Bonnie was born on September 7, 1939 (Labor Day!) to Clarence Wesley Mayn and Mable Leah Mayn (Stonebarger) in Durango, Colorado. Bonnie’s family moved from Colorado to Hawthorne, Nevada while she was a young child. Bonnie attended Mineral County High School her Freshman and Sophomore years, finishing her education at Gem State Academy in Caldwell, Idaho. After completing high school, Bonnie returned to Hawthorne to be with her family. It was in Hawthorne that she met John Stewart, a rugged Marine stationed at the military base in Hawthorne. The two met, fell in love, and were married on July 2, 1959. It was not too soon after marriage, Bonnie and John began their family.

Bonnie will always be remembered as the wife, mother, and grandmother who always put her family first in all she did. In her professional career, Bonnie touched the lives of so many over her 30 years at Buildings and Grounds for the State of Nevada. She was loved by all those who knew her. Her infectious laugh was quickly recognized, bringing a smile to everyone hearing it. She was deeply loved by her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Bonnie is survived by her beloved husband John, sister Shirley Oliver, three children; David Stewart (Darci), Richard Stewart (Heather), Tami Perez (Bill), six grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her brothers Frosty Frame, Robert Mayn; sister Faye Gallup.

Truly an angel in the shape of our mother, she picked us up when we fell and encourage us when we had doubts. We will miss her more than words could express.

Per Bonnie’s wishes, there are no services scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, Bonnie would wish that a donation be made to the Carson City Seventh-Day Adventist Church, of which she was member for many years.