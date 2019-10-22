Braulio Gunnar Escoto April 17, 1964 ~ Oct. 11, 2019

Born on April 17, 1964 in Mountain View, CA passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019 in Reno, Nevada. He is survived by his grandmother, Caroline Escoto, father, Braulio D. Escoto, mother, Donna Alfonso, brother Edward Escoto, sister Jennifer Rayment and three sons, Joshua Escoto, Dylan Escoto and Nicholas Escoto. Gunnar was a huge Star Wars and Spider-Man fan. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a squad leader in the 94th Engineering Battalion in Germany, Egypt, Haiti and Hawaii.

Service information can be found at: http://www.fitzhenrysfuneralhome.net

May the Force Be With You Sgt. Braulio Escoto.