February 28, 1994 ~ January 13, 2018

It is with great sadness that the family of Braxton Conner Jay Moore announces his sudden and untimely death on Saturday January 13, 2018th.

Braxton was born February 28, 1994 to Mike Moore and Jessica Archuleta. Braxton will be greatly missed by his grandmother Judy Moore, father Mike Moore, brother Tyler Moore, uncles and aunts Ace & Jenn Moore, Jeri & Greg Nelson, Shelly Moore and numerous other family members, friends and his dog C.J.

Braxton had a magnetic personality and he made friends wherever he went. He was rarely seen without a smile on his face, especially when he was doing what he loved, hunting, fishing and enjoying the outdoors. He was taken from us entirely too soon but died doing what he loved.

Braxton Moore's memorial service will be held Friday January 19th, 2018 at the Smith Family Mortuary, 505 Cemetery Rd., Fallon, NV. The viewing will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by the service at 11:00 a.m.

Braxton will be laid to rest in the Bates Family Cemetery in Gandy, Utah on Saturday, January 20th. Graveside service time will be determined later.