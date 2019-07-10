Brenda Anne Davis

April 7, 1960 - July 1, 2019Brenda was born April 7, 1960 in Castro Valley, Ca. and passed peacefully with loved ones by herside July 1, 2019.Gram Cracker, as she was called by her grandchildren grew up in the Tahoe, Gardnerville area.As an adult she spent most of her years working in the food service industry . Convalescent care and even traveling the country while working with the carnival.Brenda enjoyed the lake, camping, cooking, gardening, dancing, a good joke and music. especially Rock-N-Roll. She was a fun loving generous, outgoing, out spoken person and easily made friends wherever she went. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.Brenda leaves behind a daughter and son-in-law Sharess and Chris Sargent, grandchildren Copeland, Santana, GabriAuna, and Justice. Mother and stepfather Constance and James Audry, brothers Steven and John Balleweg. Sister Carol Campedel and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her sisters Debra Balleweg, Cyndi Kizer, father Ronald Balleweg and her love Eddie Wilson.Donations are being accepted in her name at Fitzhenry's