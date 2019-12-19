Brenda Marlene Ransford Romero July 3, 1940 ~ November 28, 2019

Brenda Marlene Ransford Romero, long time Fallon resident, passed away at Renown Medical Center on November 28, 2019.

Brenda was born July 3, 1940 in Atascadero, California to Harold and Willie Evelyn Ransford. Brenda wore many hats before her retirement, she learned to drive big trucks , driving for Schneider; she was a Motel Owner/Operator and she worked for Amazon.com. The best times in her life were the ones she shared with her family.

Brenda was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, where she had many loving brothers and sisters.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ted Romero; sisters, Toni Ransford and Marilyn Echeverria.

Brenda is survived by her daughters, Sharon Goudswaard (David); Diana Mobley; Toni Warkentin; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; brother, Harold Ransford Jr.; father of her children, Robert Wimmer; cousins, Jim and John Henry; sister-in-law, Lois Sandvig.

Services were held on Friday, December 13, 2019 Interment was at Churchill County Cemetery.