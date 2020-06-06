Brent Howerton

Brent R. Howerton passed away on May 28th at the age of 71 after a 7-year battle with cancer.

Brent was born on January 14, 1949 in Delta, Utah, the youngest of five children. Brent graduated from Douglas High School in Minden in 1967 and went on to work for the Highway Department in the Right-of-Way Division for 30 years. After retiring from State Service, Brent went on to work for AT&T and retired after 10 years in the private sector. Brent loved to hunt, fish and play golf.

Brent is survived by his daughter Jessica (Jim), one granddaughter, brothers Daniel (Lynda) and Glade (Yoshi), and sisters Vicki and Blanche.

A memorial service is scheduled at Dayton State Park on Saturday, June 20, at 10:00 am. There will be refreshments and a barbeque.

All family, friends and colleagues are welcome.