Brian Hill

Brian Edwin Hill passed on to the next life on October 26, 2020 surrounded by his daughter and wife. Brian was born as an only child November 23, 1938 in Portland Oregon to Helen Albert Hill and Harold E. Hill.

He grew up in North Hollywood, CA and was a child actor, especially known for his role as “the swimmer” in the original Tarzan movie. Brian also had a part in the Jackie Robinson Story and On the Waterfront. He also starred in many commercials in the 40s. Brian also claimed the title of “Mr. Junior America” in the 50s.

Brian was a Korean War veteran in the US Air Force as an Airman 2nd Class. Upon discharge, he moved to Carson City in 1962 and soon after started a career in Law Enforcement with the CC Sheriff’s Office for over 20 years. Brian trained the very first canine for the CCSO. Following that, he worked for the Nevada Dept of Parole and Probation until his retirement. Being a young retiree, he continued his career as a civilian employee for Fallon Naval Air Station for 2+ years.

Brian loved hunting, fishing, traveling, golfing, camping and being the main chef and party host for the family and friends. He also held the title of the main “turkey carver” for family holidays. He was a great story teller and although he had a rough exterior, he never failed to send flowers weekly to his wife, even if she was out of town. The family knew he was really “soft-hearted” on the inside! He met his wife, Peggy, an RN, in the Emergency Room of Carson-Tahoe Hospital and they met for dinner a week later, subsequently ending up at the “cop shop” so he could book someone for an arrest!

Brian was preceded in death by his parents and son Brent Hill.

He is survived by wife Peggy Epidendio-Hill who he was married to for 32 years, daughter Brynette Wemheuer (Willie) of Florida and Brian W. Hill of Oregon along with, four granddaughters, two grandsons, eleven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

He was also loved by his in-laws, many, many friends and his furry companions.

Due to the pandemic, services will be held at a later date.