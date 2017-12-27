March 29, 1974 ~ Dec. 22, 2017

Brian LeRoy Hoffman left this world much like the way he came into it, as a surprise. Brian was born March 29, 1974 in Fallon, NV and passed away of a sudden heart attack on December 22, 2017 at his home in Incline Village, NV.

Brian was loved the moment he was born to the moment he died by so many. He was frequently teased about being the favorite.

Brian loved the life he was given and lived it to the fullest. He had a terrific sense of humor and shared it often, as he was always the funny guy in the room.

Brian attended and graduated from Carson High in 1992. He worked for Amazon for 10 years. He switched careers and became a Poker dealer and moved through the ranks to Supervisor at the Silver Legacy in Reno, NV

Brian went to Hawaii for his 40th Birthday, he went to Europe for a month this past summer with his girlfriend Angela, and had plans of returning. Brian loved and frequently went to San Francisco Giants games, bringing friends and family with him. Brian loved music and went to countless concerts of all kinds. Even though he travelled the world, he would always return to the Sierra Nevada's or as he called it "home".

Brian spoiled his friends and family with love and laughter. He had such a big heart, so much so that he was an organ donor. His heart valves have already been shared with a child who received them for Christmas.

Brian is survived by his father Cecil Hoffman; older brother Brad Hoffman; sister Bonnie Preston; daughter and son-on-law, Katelynn and Chris Masters; niece Jessica Preston; girlfriend Angela Schneider; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brian you knew how to make an entrance as well as an exit and always kept us laughing and we all loved you for it!

A viewing will be held on Friday, December 29th at noon, service to follow from 1pm – 2 pm at Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 1281 N. Roop St., Carson City

In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in Brians name to the Shriner's Childrens Hospital, 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA, 95817 shrinershospitals.org/Donate